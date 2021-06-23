PRESS RELEASE For Immediate Release June 22, 2021

The Vigil Maldonado Detention Center, located in Raton is one of a handful of New Mexico County Detention Centers to use state of the art X-Ray technology in its fight against drugs and weapons entering the facility. Our goal is to provide a safe and secure environment for both inmates and staff while successfully prosecuting those inmates attempting to smuggle contraband into our facility, said Warden Monte Gore. Over the next two weeks Detention Officers will be learning how to operate the advanced body scanning equipment. Detention Officers will be required to pass a 50-question written exam in order to become certified in the operation of the advanced body scanning equipment.