NextGen looking for a new CEO

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. These are the companies leading some of the boldest initiatives in digital enablement, advancement, and transformation for businesses across the globe. Supported by large organizations, and in some cases workforces of hundreds of thousands of employees, they offer a wide breadth of services including cloud migration, cybersecurity, application development, document and process management, and other specializations. Awardees were selected based on their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting and services backed by institutionalized technological expertise. These companies comprise the cohort that defines global IT market leadership and have done so by anticipating the needs of their clients and by proactively building capabilities both in-house and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.