NextGen looking for a new CEO

By Mike Miliard
Healthcare IT News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of directors of NextGen Healthcare has created new executive leadership and board oversight committees as the ambulatory health IT developer starts looking for a new CEO. WHY IT MATTERS. NextGen announced Monday afternoon that Rusty Frantz, who served as president and CEO of the company for more than...

www.healthcareitnews.com
