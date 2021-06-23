Cancel
Boston Celtics to hire Ime Udoka: Brooklyn Nets assistant to be named new coach, per report

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics found their guy. After an extensive search, the Celtics have filled their coaching vacancy as the club is finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to working as an assistant with the Nets last season, Udoka also previously served as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (from 2012-2019) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-2020).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Lloyd Pierce
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The San Antonio Spurs#The Los Angeles Lakers#Portland Trail Blazers
