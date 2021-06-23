Boston Celtics to hire Ime Udoka: Brooklyn Nets assistant to be named new coach, per report
The Boston Celtics found their guy. After an extensive search, the Celtics have filled their coaching vacancy as the club is finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to working as an assistant with the Nets last season, Udoka also previously served as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (from 2012-2019) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-2020).www.cbssports.com