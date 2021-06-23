Scripps Health hit with class action suits after ransomware attack
Multiple class-action lawsuits have been filed in state and federal court against Scripps Health following the ransomware attack that took down its network this May. As reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, all four of the cases make the same basic claim: that Scripps failed in its duty to protect patient information, subjecting patients to potential consequences, including identity theft and medical fraud.www.healthcareitnews.com