Browntail moth caterpillar infestation ravages Portland’s “Candelabra Tree”
A large tree that’s a prominent fixture in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park is under attack by an invasive insect. Browntail moths have plagued trees throughout Maine, causing defoliation. City Arborist Jeff Tarling tells the Portland Press Herald they’re stepping up insect control measures to protect the Candelabra Tree, which is estimated to be 100 years old. The tree’s typically lush foliage has been lackluster so far this summer.wgan.com