The four types of speedwork that can benefit every runner

Let’s face it: Many of us have all but forgotten how to go to the gym. Under the best of circumstances, it’s a challenge to make time for a cardio commute. But after the year we’ve had? Forget it. Even as we begin re-establishing old routines, the idea of taking a drive to visit a row of treadmills isn’t all that appealing. But thanks to VERSAGYM owner Carlos Garcia, you don’t have to. The Naples-area personal trainer and his fiancée Kate Terhaar are ready and willing to come to you with innovative fitness routines and nutritional know-how designed to get clients back on track. “We bring the gym to your house,” Garcia says. “We get rid of all of the scheduling snafus that affect fitness by coming to you. If you work late, we’ll come late. If you have kids, no problem. They can hang out. We try to make everything as convenient as possible, so there are no excuses.”