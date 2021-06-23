Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The four types of speedwork that can benefit every runner

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you first start running, simply going out for a steady-paced run a few times per week consistently is enough for you to see improvement — sometimes significant improvement. Gradually, however, that progress starts to slow, and eventually stop altogether. At this point, the only way to get faster is to introduce some speedwork into your training. There are four main types of speedwork, and if you’re looking for a new PB in your next race, you’d be wise to include all of them in your training plan.

runningmagazine.ca
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Interval Training#Pb#Swedish#Tempo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

The Benefits of Chiropractic Care For Runners

Are you a runner looking to become the next Usain Bolt? Would you like to improve your running skills but are afraid of getting hurt?. Almost fifty million Americans participated in some form of running last year. This makes sense as it gives you the chance to be in nature, breathe fresh air, reduce stress, and lose weight. However, running can be hard on your joints, creating misalignment with each step, which results in injuries.
Kendall, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Seniors at The Palace find they can benefit from yoga

Ninety five-year-old June Blank, who lives at The Palace Suites, a senior living community in Kendall, shares her love for yoga with fellow residents, teaching the centuries old practice along with meditation on Tuesday afternoons. Blank has been practicing yoga for approximately 50 years and taught for many of the...
Naples, FLgulfshorelife.com

Training Wheels

Let’s face it: Many of us have all but forgotten how to go to the gym. Under the best of circumstances, it’s a challenge to make time for a cardio commute. But after the year we’ve had? Forget it. Even as we begin re-establishing old routines, the idea of taking a drive to visit a row of treadmills isn’t all that appealing. But thanks to VERSAGYM owner Carlos Garcia, you don’t have to. The Naples-area personal trainer and his fiancée Kate Terhaar are ready and willing to come to you with innovative fitness routines and nutritional know-how designed to get clients back on track. “We bring the gym to your house,” Garcia says. “We get rid of all of the scheduling snafus that affect fitness by coming to you. If you work late, we’ll come late. If you have kids, no problem. They can hang out. We try to make everything as convenient as possible, so there are no excuses.”
Workoutsithaca.com

Exercise and stretch breaks keep your hands healthy

The warmer days of spring can give your hands a workout from gardening and outdoor sports that can bring stiffness and pain after a day in the sun. That aching is often called tendonitis and usually caused by excessive use or unconditioned use of the tendons in your wrists and fingers. Repetitive or prolonged activities such as racquet sports, carpentry, painting, gardening, sewing and knitting can all be triggers. Wrist tendonitis may also occur from other activities involving forceful or repetitive gripping of the hand commonly done during spring house and car cleaning. Using vibratory equipment such as a lawnmower or power tools can also irritate wrist and hand tendons.
Fitnessrunningmagazine.ca

Training advice from a sprint coach

In the world of running, sprinting and long-distance running appear on the surface to be complete opposites. In reality, there is more crossover than you might think, and distance runners can learn a thing or two from our fast-running friends. We spoke with Jason Kerr, head coach of the track and field team at Guelph University, to find out how distance runners can apply some of the principles of sprint training into their own programs.
Workoutsboxrox.com

5 Bodyweight Workouts every Crossfitter Must Try!

Bodyweight workouts are simple because they require very little equipment, yet brutally effective in the way they test mental willpower, endurance and strength. Sometimes it is impossible to get to the Box, so that is when these WODs come in handy. Make sure you program bodyweight workouts into your training, and use them to add more variety, pain and progress.
WorkoutsSTACK

How to Hydrate Properly to Maintain Your Performance in the Summer Heat

Staying hydrated is critical to an athlete’s performance. In the heat of July and August, athletes are especially prone to dehydration. Just a 2.5 percent loss in weight from dehydration can impair the capacity to perform high-intensity exercise by 45 percent, according to a 1985 study. Across the board, dehydration reduces athletic capability by decreasing blood flow, sweat rates and heat dissipation while increasing an athlete’s core temperature and use of energy.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

This 15-Minute Total Body Workout Strengthens You From Head to Toe

Can't find the time to exercise? Well, I'm going to let you in on a little secret: You don't need to work out for hours and hours a week to lose weight, build strength, and improve your overall health. In fact, you can complete a full-body workout in just 15 minutes—and you don't even need to go to the gym to do it. The key: compound exercises, which are double-duty moves that fire up multiple muscle groups at once, allowing you to maximize your limited workout time.
GoogleRunnersWorld

The Runner’s Toenail—or Black Toenail, If You Will—Is Not a Rite of Passage for Runners

Seven years ago, when I first entered the world of marathons, I joined a group of runners who, on our very first long run, let me know the chaos that training for 26.2 miles would bring. Being the newbie to the club, I was schooled and taunted by the veterans. They made me feel like my measly 5K and half marathon finishes were nothing. They warned of the 20-miler ahead, insufferable track workouts, and bizarre bodily reactions to the new, great distances.
WorkoutsKXLY

Resistance band exercises boost heart health

Q: Is resistance training as good for the heart as aerobic exercise?. A: Any type of movement that makes your heart work harder than usual — brisk walking, dancing, or cycling — will benefit your heart health. But many people don’t realize that targeted exercises to strengthen muscles throughout your body may also help stave off heart disease.
Workoutstheeverygirl.com

How to Actually Get the Most out of Your Workout, According to a Fitness Trainer

There are a lot (like, a lot) of fitness myths and exercise tips out there, but perhaps the one that tricks most people is the idea that the more time we spend working out, the more fit we’ll be. While it’s easy to think that gym rats have the advantage, the most strong, fit, and athletic people I know spend the least time at the gym. How? They’re intentional about how they spend their time, mindful about what to focus on, and they maximize the time they do spend exercising. If you want to get into the best shape of your life without spending an unnecessary chunk of time at the gym, here are six easy tips to get the most out of your workout.
Fitnessfitnessgizmos.com

GymNext Flex Crossfit, Tabata, HIIT Timer with Bluetooth

Here is a Bluetooth timer for those of you into interval training. The GymNext Flex Timer is ready for Tabata, HIIT, CrossFit, and circuit training. It has a 2.3″ display and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It has 10 modes for you to choose from. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:
Workoutsboxrox.com

Logan Aldridge Scores PR on Clean & Jerk a Month Before the CrossFit Games

Logan Aldridge lifted his heaviest load in a clean and jerk during The Bacon Beatdown this month. This time he lifted 225 pounds (102.1 kilos), 25 pounds over his previous personal record set in 2019. Aldridge is one of five adaptive athletes who will be competing in the Men Upper Extremity division this year at the CrossFit Games.
WorkoutsPosted by
outsidemagazine

The 6-Move Sliders Workout

There’s a lot to love about sliders. The versatile disc-shaped exercise tools that you place under your hands or feet during bodyweight moves add dynamic movement to your strength workout. This increases core engagement and amps up the difficulty of basic exercises like planks by activating more muscles at once.
Workoutstriathlete.com

Weekend Swim Workout: Sprints, Kicks, Dives

If you’re looking to add some variety to your swim workouts, look no further. This session will have you working hard while having fun—perfect for a holiday weekend swim set. Be sure to make the sprints maximum effort—and the climbing out and diving back in will really spike your heart-rate, which is great practice for race day. Get used to how it feels exiting the swim and going from horizontal to vertical in a very short space of time.
Workoutsswimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #478

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Irvine, CARunnersWorld

A Shoulder Workout for Upper Body Strength and Stability

If you want to increase your speed, build endurance, or just feel better while running, it’s time to prioritize upper body strength—specifically shoulder workouts. “In running, while the upper body gets far less attention than the lower half, its importance in overall running foundation and performance cannot be overstressed,” Dane Miklaus, C.S.C.S., founder of WORK Training Studio in Irvine, California, tells Runner’s World. “Our arms are integral in creating a counter-balance with every step, as well as helping add stability to our gait. On top of that, our shoulder positioning can either assist or harm our running posture, and optimizing arm swing can elevate both speed and efficiency.”