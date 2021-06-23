Cancel
The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

By Bryan Rolli
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 9 days ago
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony shared the story behind an unreleased Van Halen song called “I Want Some Action” on Facebook. The two Van Halen alumni and current Sammy Hagar and the Circle bandmates recently launched the “Van Hagar / Other Half” page on Facebook and Instagram, where they will upload rare, vintage footage from the Van Hagar years. Earlier today, they shared a minute-long snippet of “I Want Some Action,” a demo from the 5150 sessions that has been floating around the internet for several years.

