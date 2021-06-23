Cancel
Economy

Tesla takes top 'American-Made' spot from Ford in Cars.com list

Killeen Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Tesla has knocked Ford out of the top spot in the annual Cars.com ranking of which vehicles are most American. The Tesla Model 3, assembled in Fremont, California, is No. 1 in the 2021 American-Made Index, the first time an electric vehicle has held the spot. The index dates to 2006.

