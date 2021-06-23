Tesla takes top 'American-Made' spot from Ford in Cars.com list

Thanks to a new partnership with General Motors, Honda will unveil an electric vehicle called Prologue for the 2024 model year. Honda hasn't released much info on the vehicle yet but we expect the Prologue to take the form of a compact or mid-size SUV. It will use the same Ultium battery packs as future GM EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. If the Prologue incorporates the same 100-kWh battery as the Lyriq, expect a driving range of around 300 miles per charge. Although the platform and powertrains will be engineered by GM, Honda will be responsible for the Prologue's body and interior; the Acura luxury brand is also expected to offer a version of the Prologue, but we haven't heard specifics yet.