Shower Drains Market Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 - 2021 - 2027 Unidrain A/S, ACO, Miro Europe, Wedi
While shower drains aren't complicated, they're more than the simple hole visible at the bottom area of the shower. The water that falls over from the shower goes down the drain into a sewer system. At the same time, the drain is designed in such a way that it prevents the back up of sewer gases into the bathroom. Most shower drains are 2", while the minimum for a toilet drain is 3". This means that you are going to have to replace the shower drainpipe, so it is big enough to fit the toilet. Homeowners typically choose a style that matches the finish of other bathroom fixtures.www.lasvegasherald.com