Delaware County, IA

Delaware County Looking into Selling Old Bank Building

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware County is looking into selling the old bank building referred to as “the Annex”. The County purchased the old Community Savings Bank building on East Main Street two years ago for just under $600,000, with the intent to renovate the building into office space for the Delaware County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices, as well as room for the county’s voting equipment. However, County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they ran into an issue last year when the State Fire Marshal increased safety measures regarding sprinkler requirements – with the costs and work involved more than originally planned.

