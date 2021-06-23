Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market May See Big Move | Metrex, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Henkel

The global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.