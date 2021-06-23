Cancel
Beeswax Market 2025 | Urgent Need for Strict Regulations to Prevent Rampant Adulteration in Beeswax Market, States Fairfield Market Research

 9 days ago

Beeswax is derived from honeycombs and contains higher fatty acids, high carbon paraffin, cerotic acid, and myricyl palmitate. Beeswax offers remittance to hydrolysis, is soluble and a natural oxidant making it ideal for the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and candle making industry. Beeswax raises the water holding capacity of creams and functions as a stable emulsifier. Beeswax also contributes to consistency, colour stabilization, and sheen making it a popular ingredient in lip balms, lipsticks, and hair conditioners. The natural origin and extraction of beeswax allow it to perfectly align with the shift towards sustainability in the cosmetics industry.

