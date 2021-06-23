Beeswax Market 2025 | Urgent Need for Strict Regulations to Prevent Rampant Adulteration in Beeswax Market, States Fairfield Market Research
Beeswax is derived from honeycombs and contains higher fatty acids, high carbon paraffin, cerotic acid, and myricyl palmitate. Beeswax offers remittance to hydrolysis, is soluble and a natural oxidant making it ideal for the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and candle making industry. Beeswax raises the water holding capacity of creams and functions as a stable emulsifier. Beeswax also contributes to consistency, colour stabilization, and sheen making it a popular ingredient in lip balms, lipsticks, and hair conditioners. The natural origin and extraction of beeswax allow it to perfectly align with the shift towards sustainability in the cosmetics industry.www.lasvegasherald.com