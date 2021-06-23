Cancel
Congress & Courts

Housing finance agency director says he respects court decision allowing Biden to remove him

Mark A. Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, answers questions of U.S. Senators during a hearing to examine housing regulators, in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2020. Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The top official overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said Wednesday he respected a Supreme Court decision that found President Joe Biden has the authority to remove him.

Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said in a statement he would abide by Wednesday's ruling and wished his successor well in overseeing the enterprises. The White House said earlier in the day it planned to replace Calabria, who was appointed to the job by President Donald Trump.

(This story corrects day of the week in 2nd paragraph.)

