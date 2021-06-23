Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Single-Dealer Platform Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: UBS, Deutsche Bank, Citi, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Global Single-Dealer Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. A single-dealer platform (SDP) is software used by an investment bank dealing in the capital markets to deliver trading and associated services via the web. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Single-Dealer Platform (SDP) will have significant change...

www.lasvegasherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Bnp Paribas#Key Market#Market Competition#Bnp Paribas#Jp Morgan Chase#Cagr#Barclays#Imc#Swot#Middle East Africa#Ubs Company Information#Sdp Rrb#Ubs Latest Developments#Paribas Complete Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe Online Program Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Online Program Management Market" Analysis, Europe Online Program Management market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Online Program Management industry. With the classified Europe Online Program Management market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key players like KIBO Software, Inc., Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc., Shopify Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market" Analysis, North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America B2B E-Commerce Platform industry. With the classified North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.99 ($68.22).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

North America Location of Things (LoT) Market to see an Exclusive Growth during 2021-2028 with Top Key Players Like ESRI, Alphabet Inc. (Google), HERE Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Location of Things (LoT) Market" Analysis, North America Location of Things (LoT) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Location of Things (LoT) industry. With the classified North America Location of Things (LoT) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hosted PBX Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | BT Group, Avaya, Megapath, Centurylink, Polycom

The latest study released on the Global Hosted PBX Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Hosted PBX market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Supply Chain Analytics Market Drive Big Growth | Birst, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Supply Chain Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Supply Chain Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Music Promoter Software Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Prism, Muzeek, PromoterOps, Gigwell

Global Music Promoter Software Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Music Promoter Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Music Promoter Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
ApparelLas Vegas Herald

Lycra Pants Market to See Booming Growth | LavaCore, Marinepool, Nike, Musto

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Lycra Pants Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Lycra Pants Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Lycra Pants market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Lycra Pants Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

AI RAP Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | WorkFusion, Intellibot, EdgeVerve, UiPath

Global AI RAP Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI RAP market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI RAP market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Backup Restore Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Backup Restore Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Backup Restore Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Pallets Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Brambles, Falkenhahn, PalletOne, Schoeller Allibert

The latest study released on the Global Pallets Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Pallets market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Data Management Market Outlook, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global enterprise data management market is expected to be driven by increasing need to manage business data more effectively. Rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow is also expected to augment market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures is further expected to boost global enterprise data management market growth over the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Calcium Formate Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2028

The global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Smart Harvest Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The global smart harvest market size is expected to reach USD 27.94 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield. Rapid increase in the global population is exerting pressure on the agricultural sector worldwide to increase productivity in order to meet rising growing demand for food. Farmers are increasingly adopting smart harvest technologies to maximize profitability and output in a lesser time and in a more cost-effective manner.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Telecom Cloud Market projected to reach $52.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.4%

According to a new market research report "Telecom Cloud Market by Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Service (Colocation, Network, and Management Services), Application, Cloud Computing Service (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 19.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 52.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. Technology represents huge opportunities for enterprises enabling remote working in businesses. However, on the other hand, there are significant growth opportunities for Telecom cloud vendors. The reduced Capex and Opex, the importance of accessing the data from anywhere anytime, and the rising need for the virtual environment have overall increased the spending of companies on telecom cloud solutions.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

IDaaS Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure. Rising demand for big data as a service solution to improve decision-making abilities and Return On Investment (ROI) is also expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of social media analytics is expected to boost global big data as a service (BDaaS) market growth going ahead.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agriculture Analytics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2028

The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other analytics tool in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield and enhance work efficiency. Farmers are increasingly utilizing big data analytics to become more competitive and productive, which is boosting revenue growth of the agriculture analytics market.