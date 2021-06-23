Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk Reveals Idea Pitched For WrestleMania 29 Main Event

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk was one of the top stars in WWE for years, and he competed in some memorable matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Punk faced some big names at WrestleMania, but he never got the chance to main event the Show of Shows. On the road to...

stillrealtous.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Wrestlemania#Royalties#Combat#Wrestlemania#Cmpunk#Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
WWEf4wonline.com

Samoa Joe details WWE NXT return, talks in-ring future

On this week's episode of Fox Sports' Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Samoa Joe detailed his return to NXT and his new role with the brand. Joe was released by WWE during a round of roster cuts this April but made his return to the company earlier this month. He's now working as an enforcer-like authority figure in NXT. When asked by Satin what his first thoughts were when he was released, Joe spoke about being informed of his release by John Laurinaitis and then getting a call from Paul "Triple H" Levesque just hours later:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Forced To Return’ To WWE?

It has been noted that several stars including Sasha Banks were ordered by WWE to return to the WWE Performance Center to brush up their skills as the company is set to resume the tours from the July. Vince McMahon wants Sasha Banks and others to return to Performance Center.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

There are new details about Samoa Joe's NXT role

Recently, we brought you the news of a possible return of Samoa Joe, former WWE wrestler and commentator, in the company of McMahon. In fact, the athlete had been spotted at the Orlando Performance Center during the week, suggesting an imminent return. His dismissal had come like a bolt from...
Celebritiesstillrealtous.com

Cody And Brandi Rhodes Show Off First Look At Their Baby

Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes recently welcomed a baby girl into the world on Friday, June 18th, and People Magazine recently released the first look at their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels. Brandi took to Twitter to announce that Liberty Iris will be featured in Friday’s issue of People Magazine, and she also showed off a sneak peek at a few of the photos when she posted the following:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major Surprise On Smackdown Leaks

Brock Lesnar was shown as being the current WWE Champion on Smackdown in a graphic with Paul Heyman during Bayley’s ‘Ding Dong Hello’ segment. The botch was the first real reference to Lesnar on Smackdown in a year and a half. The former WWE Tag-Team of Authors of Pain(Akam and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWE411mania.com

Joey Janela Reveals Cops Were Called In Over GCW Outlaw Mudshow Main Event

Last night’s GCW Outlaw Mudshow match was chaotic enough that the main event caused police to show up and ask questions. Joey Janela took to Twitter to share a clip of police in Laramie, Wyoming showing up in the venue after Nick Gage battled Mance Warner in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the GCW World Title.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Announces Upcoming Dynamite Main Event

After weeks of being preempted by the NBA Playoffs, AEW Dynamite will return to its normal time slot on Wednesday, June 30. Earlier tonight, the main event was announced for that show and it will be MJF vs. Sammy Guevara. The two have been talking plenty of trash over the...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Surprise! The Hell In A Cell Main Event Is Happening On Smackdown

If you were really looking forward to the Hell in a Cell match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Rey Mysterio, I have some good news and some bad news for you. The good news is you won't have to wait as long, as it turns out that match will be happening tomorrow night on Smackdown. The bad news? This takes one really big main event match off the card for this Sunday's Hell In A Cell event and maybe that's the whole idea?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Jarrett Reveals The Original Idea Behind The X-Division In TNA, More

During the latest edition of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on the original idea behind the X-Division in TNA, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the original idea behind the X Division in TNA: “When you promote lesser...
WWE411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 06.17.21

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL. -Gran Metalik starts with Mace and Mace uses his power advantage. He buries a knee to the ribs, but Metalik uses his quickness to stick and move. He makes a blind tag to Dorado who gets a head scissors take down, but gets caught and dumped to the floor. T-Bar hits a splash on the floor and after getting the tag runs Metalik down with a discuss boot for two as Metalik makes the save. Dorado sends T-Bar to the floor and hits an X-Factor on Mace, but the tag is cut off by T-Bar on the floor as he drops Metalik on the floor. T-Bar drops an elbow for two and rag dolls Dorado off the mat before locking in a bear hug. Tag to T-Bar who misses a charge in the corner which gives us a hot tag to Metalik. He connects with a tornado DDT and takes Dorado but hits a splash off the middle ropes before leaving. Dorado follows with a splash of his own for two. Everyone in the ring but Mace ends up on the floor where Metalik hits a moonsault from the top to the floor. Dorado hits T-Bar with an enziguri, but flies one time too many as he gets caught on T-Bar’s shoulders and gets flipped off into a knee to the face for the win at 5:19.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko To Fight Former WWE Champion?

If The Last Emporer is looking for his last dance partner to share the cage with, he need-not look further. All Elite Wrestling star and fellow Bellator MMA heavyweight contender, Jake Hager, appears to be actively campaigning for the fight against the returning MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Pull’ Raw & Smackdown Main Eventers

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to have some plans for a couple of WWE stars Kevin Owens and Damien Priest, who had prominent WrestleMania matches. Both the stars have been written off the programming and there have been multiple talks regarding this among the fans. Kevin Owens wants to take...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

ROH Announces Main Event Matches For Glory By Honor

The main events are set for both nights of ROH Glory By Honor. ROH announced that Flip Gordon will challenge for the ROH World Title on night one of the event, which takes place on August 20. On night two, scheduled for August 21, RUSH will team with Dragon Lee to take on Bandido and Rey Horus.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Comments On A Possible Appearance On The Broken Skull Sessions Podcast, More

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently held another Twitter Q&A session as he proceeded to answer a variety of questions from wrestling fans. Punk spoke about the potential of appearing on a future episode of “Broken Skull Sessions” with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, along with his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2013 and more.