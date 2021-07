Two full decades after introducing moviegoers to scaring experts Mike and Sully, Disney is taking fans back to the world of Monsters, Inc. to continue the beloved story. Yes, Pixar did release a (very underrated) prequel in the form of 2013's Monsters University, but the new Disney+ TV series, Monsters at Work, actually picks up right where Monsters, Inc. left off, advancing the story past the original film for the very first time. The new series, which arrives on Disney+ on July 7th, does an excellent job of recapturing the spirit of the original movie while creating something unique and exciting for the franchise that fits in this era of Disney streaming TV.