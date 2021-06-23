Earphones And Headphones Market Seeking New Epic Growth | Harman, Philips, Bose

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Headphones and earbuds are always popular purchases during Amazon Prime Day, which starts June 21. That's why we're keeping an eye on which headphone deals to expect and the best discounts available right now. We know that models from Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Samsung and others often see steep discounts on Prime Day -- and the deals (including Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale beginning June 20) aren't limited to just one type of headphone, either. You can pick up solid deals on over-ear, on-ear and in-ear styles, as well as true-wireless and noise-canceling models.