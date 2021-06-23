Noise Dosimeter Market Massive Growth Digging New Opportunities By 2028 with Business Market Insights: Brüel & Kjær, Casella, CESVA INSTRUMENTS, 3M and SVANTEK
According to our latest market study on "Noise Dosimeter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by "Type, Device Placement, and Application", the market is expected to grow from US$ 673.74 million in 2021 to US$ 936.84 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.www.lasvegasherald.com