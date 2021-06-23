Consumers Energy Announces Plan to End Coal Use by 2025

Officials from Consumers Energy has announced its plans to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025. During a press conference Wednesday morning, officials said the proposal is 15 years faster than currently planned, and would make the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free. In addition, it would ensure that the company is using 90 percent clean energy resources, while building nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses by 2040.