Top WWE SmackDown Star Possibly Getting Moved To Raw

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of WWE people move all throughout the card, and last year during the WWE Draft The New Day was split up when Big E got sent to Friday Night SmackDown. Since then Big E has been working as a singles competitor on the blue brand while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hold things down for The New Day on Monday Night Raw. However, it was recently reported that WWE will be shaking things up when the WWE Draft returns in the weeks following the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

