Tandem Solar Cell Market 2025 | Collaborations Between Developed Nations to Power Growth in Tandem Solar Cell Market, Says Fairfield Market Research
To optimize efficiency in the tandem solar cell market, companies have begun shifting from single-junction limits to a multi-junction configuration. Tandem solar cell are a new type of thin-film photovoltaic cells that consist of two or more cells that absorb the bulk of sunlight. Tandem-junction cells provide a higher module efficiency over their single-junction alternative as they can split the solar spectrum into multiple bands that are covered separately. This enables the surpassing of efficiency of single-junction solar cells that have nearly reached their theoretical limit.