District 3 Councilmember Francisco Heredia has been named Chair of both the Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors and the Valley Metro Regional Public Transit Authority (RPTA) Board of Directors for the Fiscal Year 2022 term. Heredia also served as Chair of the Valley Metro Rail Board for Fiscal Year 2021. Heredia's terms as Chair will last until June 30, 2022. The Boards help guide the agencies by providing transportation leadership to best serve the region and its communities.