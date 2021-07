Cassie Lee, the former Peyton Royce, reflects on a meeting she had with Vince McMahon where she couldn't think of any hobbies to tell him that she had. For the majority of the time that Peyton Royce was on WWE television, she was paired with Billie Kay as The IIconics. At the tail end of their run, they were split up and sent to different brands. Royce would stay on Monday Night Raw while Billie Kay went over to SmackDown and presented more of a comedy gimmick.