Lansing, MI

MI House Bill Aimed at Helping Communities Improve Drinking Water Systems Heads to Senate

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLansing, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle joined the Michigan House in approving a proposal to help more communities improve drinking water systems. The measure clarifies state law to ensure municipal drinking water and wastewater systems that are becoming more energy efficient can better capitalize on the cost savings. These projects would be eligible for financing through Michigan’s state revolving loan fund programs – a lower-cost alternative to bonding.

