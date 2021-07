It’s the 21st century, and technology has once again shown how advanced it can get. The online casino gambling community is now being revolutionized with the advancement in the financial sector. Cryptocurrency is the latest development, and some online casinos are already in line with this advancement. It is no news that most online casino platforms now accept Bitcoin as a means of deposits and withdrawals for gambling. Bitcoin casinos are slowly becoming the next big thing in the online gambling community. Some online casinos have declared they no longer accept fiat but strictly cryptocurrency, bitcoin. The reason behind this is based on the advantages. Bitcoin has over fiat as a legal tender.