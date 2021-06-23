Tonic Water Market 2025 | Frequent Launches of Limited Editions Make Tonic Water Market Highly Dynamic, States Fairfield Market Research
Tonic water is immensely popular as a soft drink and healthy alternative to other beverages. Made primarily of quinine found in South America, Africa, and the Caribbean, quinine plays a vital role in tackling malaria and other parasites that cause the flu. Tonic water has acceptable levels of saturated fat and sodium and no gluten, cholesterol, or saturated fat, making it ideal for health-conscious consumers.www.lasvegasherald.com