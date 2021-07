Project Spores is an upcoming fan film inspired by The Last of Us, and the crew behind it just dropped the first short teaser. The film's YouTube channel describes Project Spores as "a collaborative project bringing cosplayers and creatives together to produce a series of photoshoots and a fan film based around The Last of Us Series by Naughty Dog." It sounds like it will roll out in stages, with a mix of shorts and behind-the-scenes stuff paving the way to the finale. It's also a mixed-media project, and I'm not just talking about the artistry of the physical cosplays.