Electric -Mobility Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 | Neutron Holdings, Bird Rides, Donkey Republic, Cityscoot

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Global Electric -Mobility Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Electric (E)-Mobility Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Electric (E)-Mobility Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2020. Over the next five years the Electric (E)-Mobility Service market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.

www.lasvegasherald.com
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Cybersecurity For Cars Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Intel, Harman

Global States Cybersecurity For Cars Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Cybersecurity For Cars Market Report.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Navigation Guidance Solutions Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: GE, G And C Systems, Trimble

Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Report.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Spacecraft Sun Sensors Market Share 2021 Recent Trends, Growth Forecast 2027

"The Spacecraft Sun Sensors Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Spacecraft Sun Sensors in...
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | ACA Industry Aps, Accurec Recycling Gmbh, American Battery Metals Corp., Aqua Force Recycling

Global Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | ATS Automation, BRINOX, TASI Group

Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Report.
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Building Restoration Technology Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Hubbard & Company, Camm Construction, Spectra Company, Historic Restoration Inc

Global Building Restoration Technology Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Building Restoration Technology market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Building Restoration Technology market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bluetooth Audio IC Market to Experience Huge Growth during, Trends Analysis 2021-2027

"The Bluetooth Audio IC Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Bluetooth Audio IC in...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Autoinjectors Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Gaskets Market by Material Type, Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Industrial Gaskets Market by Material Type (Semi-metallic, Non-metallic, and Metallic) , Product Type (Soft, Spiral Wound, Ring Joint, Kammprofile, Jacketed, Corrugated, and Others), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global industrial gaskets market size is estimated at USD 9.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Polymer Electrolytic Capacitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2027

"The Polymer Electrolytic Capacitor Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Electrolytic Capacitor in...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Millifluidic Chips Market 2021, Trends Analysis, Applications and SWOT Analysis to 2027

"The Millifluidic Chips Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Millifluidic Chips in global, including...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agriculture Analytics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2028

The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other analytics tool in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield and enhance work efficiency. Farmers are increasingly utilizing big data analytics to become more competitive and productive, which is boosting revenue growth of the agriculture analytics market.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Telecom Cloud Market projected to reach $52.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.4%

According to a new market research report "Telecom Cloud Market by Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Service (Colocation, Network, and Management Services), Application, Cloud Computing Service (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 19.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 52.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. Technology represents huge opportunities for enterprises enabling remote working in businesses. However, on the other hand, there are significant growth opportunities for Telecom cloud vendors. The reduced Capex and Opex, the importance of accessing the data from anywhere anytime, and the rising need for the virtual environment have overall increased the spending of companies on telecom cloud solutions.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Data Monetization Market - Industry Size, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2028

Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Sports Analytics Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers is another factor expected to boost revenue growth of the global sports analytics market in future.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2028

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency. Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure. Rising demand for big data as a service solution to improve decision-making abilities and Return On Investment (ROI) is also expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of social media analytics is expected to boost global big data as a service (BDaaS) market growth going ahead.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Air Treatment Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Historical Analysis, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Global air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for air treatment processes across various industrial verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. These industries are increasingly investing in air treatment products to efficiently treat air contaminants at emission sources in order to meet increasingly stringent air quality standards. Activated carbon materials are increasingly being utilized for industrial air treatment applications in order to capture toxic air pollutants, which primarily include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), from landfill sites, petrochemical plants, and chemical processing and manufacturing facilities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Sun Sensors Market 2021-Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2027

"The Digital Sun Sensors Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Sun Sensors in...