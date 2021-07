Yolanda Gampp is a bit of a cake aficionado. The former host of Food Network's one-season wonder "Sugar Stars" found fame and a sweet fan base with her YouTube show "How to Cake It." According to Entrepreneur, the YouTube channel boasts 3.6 million subscribers and has racked up 332 million views on its main channel. This was all the proof Gampp and her team needed to launch "How to Cake It Step by Step" on YouTube. And ever since Gampp started down her current path, she has been making incredible cakes that are beyond crazy amazing to look at, and of course, to eat. It has even led to her becoming a judge on Fox Network's "Crime Scene Kitchen," a new series hosted by Joel McHale, which has teams of contestants using delicious clues to solve a mystery surrounding a dessert that was baked but has disappeared.