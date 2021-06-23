Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Opioid MDL judge reverses order requiring COVID vaccines for jurors

By Nate Raymond
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON96F_0adGNXTu00

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday reversed himself and said he would no longer automatically disqualify prospective jurors who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 from being seated in an upcoming trial over the role pharmacy chains played in the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland said that the pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health, Walmart Inc, Rite Aid and Great Eagle Inc had made “good points” about how his earlier ruling could skew the jury pool.

Those companies in a motion on Monday argued the requirement could create a risk the jury pool did not respect a fair cross section of the community, given differences in vaccination rates along gender, racial, age, political and educational lines.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers -- Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Joseph Rice of Motley and Paul Farrell of Farrell & Fuller -- responded that while they agreed with Polster’s concerns about COVID-19, they did not object to the companies’ arguments.

While Polster in a brief order said he would rescind his vaccination requirement, he planned to “later discuss with counsel the extent to which they may inquire about vaccination status on the jury questionnaire and at voir dire.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Polster presides over more than 3,000 lawsuits consolidated in the federal multidistrict litigation by mostly local governments accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains of fueling a deadly opioid addiction epidemic.

Opioids have resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 people from 1999 to 2019 in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other cases are pending in state courts. Opioid-related trials are already underway in West Virginia involving distributors and in California involving drugmakers. Another trial with various companies is expected next week in New York.

Ahead of a so-called bellwether trial scheduled for October on claims brought by two Ohio counties against the pharmacy defendants, Polster on June 14 ordered that potential jurors be vaccinated as a safety measure.

In a motion filed on Monday, the pharmacy chains said given Ohio’s rate of vaccination, 40% or more of the population would likely be excluded from the pool.

“Eliminating all those people would not only reduce the size of the eligible jury pool, it would also skew the pool in ways that would likely affect the parties’ ability to pick a fair and impartial jury,” the pharmacies said.

The defendants cited reports that women are more likely to get vaccinated than men, white and Asian residents more likely to be vaccinated than Black residents, and older residents more likely to be vaccinated than younger ones, as well as significant gaps in vaccination rates between different counties.

They also said liberals were more likely to be vaccinated than conservatives, as were people with higher income and education levels.

The case is In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, No. 17-md-02804.

For plaintiffs: Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Joseph Rice of Motley, and Paul Farrell of Farrell & Fuller

For Walgreens: Kaspar Stoffelmayr of Bartlit Beck

For CVS: Eric Delinsky of Zuckerman Spaeder

For Rite Aid: Kelly Moore of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Walmart: Tina Tabacchi of Jones Day

For Giant Eagle: Robert Barnes of Marcus & Shapira

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Mdl#Covid#Lawsuits#Mdl#Covid#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Cvs Health#Walmart Inc#Farrell Fuller#Asian#District Court#Marcus Shapira
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA, DEA encouraged aggressive pain treatment, say opioid defendants

(Reuters) - Changing healthcare industry standards led to a surge in opioid prescriptions, lawyers for drug companies and distributors told a New York jury this week, denying that their clients were liable for a nationwide addiction crisis. In opening statements this week in Suffolk County Supreme Court, lawyers for Teva...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Vein doctor’s federal court case delayed again for evidence review, plea talks

An evidentiary hearing has been postponed for a Washington Township vein doctor accused of submitted false claims and illicitly touting a cure for COVID-19. A preliminary examination for Charles Mok II that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Detroit was pushed back to Oct. 29 to allow time for a potential plea deal and accumulation and review of evidence in the case.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

State court will be next frontier for consumer class actions under federal law

(Reuters) - In a footnote in his dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Clarence Thomas played Cassandra. On its face, he acknowledged, the court’s TransUnion decision is a victory for defendants. The Supreme Court, in a decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tightened the five-year-old Spokeo test for class action plaintiffs seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of federal consumer laws, clarifying that Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires plaintiffs to show a concrete injury, not just increased risk of harm, in order to sue in federal court. Thomas, whose dissent was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, reiterated his long-running argument that the Supreme Court’s current framework for Article III standing is not actually rooted in the constitution or the common law.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Covid-19 Death Claims Sent Back to State Court

Resident developed ‘entirely preventable’ Covid infection. Facility allegedly failed to implement effective infection controls. A case against a California nursing home over a resident’s alleged coronavirus death can proceed in state court despite the facility’s bid to move it to federal court, a U.S. district judge ruled. The decision highlights...
Franklin County, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Franklin County judge orders COVID-19 vaccines as term of probation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge admits to WSYX that he’s mandating COVID-19 vaccinations as conditions of probation in his courtroom. Now, some offenders affected are speaking out to say it’s not right. “The whole atmosphere of the courtroom changed,” said criminal offender Sylvaun Latham who was sentenced...
POTUSWashington Post

Can I Be Required to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

With the U.S. falling behind on its goal of getting 70% of adults a first Covid-19 vaccine by the July 4 holiday, more employers are requiring workers to get shots before returning to the office. Under U.S. law, both government authorities and employers have the power to issue such orders. Whether mandates are effective in expanding the uptake of a vaccine is a matter of debate, however.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Morgan Stanley To Require Covid-19 Vaccines At New York Offices

Morgan Stanley will require employees, visitors and clients to be vaccinated to enter its buildings in the New York metropolitan area, a source told AFP Wednesday. Starting July 12, staff of the investment bank and others wishing to enter buildings in New York City and in nearby Westchester County will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated, said a person familiar with the policy.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Fight Orders Sending Covid Death Suits to States

The Third Circuit Wednesday will become the first federal appeals court to hear oral arguments on whether state-law Covid 19-related wrongful death suits against nursing homes belong in state or federal court. Similar appeals are pending in the Second, Fifth, Ninth, Eleventh, and District of Columbia circuits from federal district...
Georgia StatePosted by
Reuters

Cannabis lawyers say Ga. high court ruling creates 'chilling effect'

(Reuters) - Attorneys with clients in the cannabis industry are warning that the Georgia Supreme Court may have set the business back when it ruled last week that lawyers can be sanctioned for advising manufacturers and sellers of marijuana oil, which is legal for limited medical use under state law. But the long-term impacts may be minimal, they said.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Florida law aimed at punishing social media companies

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a new Florida law that seeks to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced. The law — which was supposed to take effect on Thursday — enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Amici come out for N.D. law regulating 'abusive' PBMs

(Reuters) - Thirty state attorneys general and several pharmacy groups are urging the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a North Dakota law regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The states, led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and also including New York, California, Mississippi and Nebraska, said in...