A second project presents an entirely different set of challenges than the first. Look at Illmatic, Nas’ debut album from 1994, widely heralded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Though its follow-up, 1996’s It Was Written, has received plenty of accolades of its own, it’s endlessly and hopelessly compared to its legendary predecessor. The weight of expectations is always much heavier on the follow-up than it is on the debut.