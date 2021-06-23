Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 302 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Shark Valley Obs Tower to near Loop Road Ee Center. These storms were nearly stationary. * Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Loop Road Ee Center, Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve.