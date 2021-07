Customizable sneakers are nothing new from the imprint, but the brand did kick it up a notch when it introduced the Air Force 1:1 — a lifestyle silhouette that allows wearers to literally pick and pull apart the shoe’s various velcro panels on the uppers. The model’s forthcoming act — the “Nike and the Mighty Swooshers” colorway — is perhaps one of its most adventurous yet as it delves into the world of sci-fi and essentially morphs the kicks into a walking comic book.