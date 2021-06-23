Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains in lineup

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ohtani will bat second in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ohtani is serving as the starting pitcher in Wednesday's matchup, and the Angels will forgo the designated hitter, even with Justin Upton (back) out of the lineup. The two-way player has been hot at the plate recently, as he's hit .280 with six home runs, nine RBI, six runs, a stolen base and five walks across his last seven games as a hitter.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Giants#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani: LA Angels Designated Hitter dominating All-Star ballots

The current All-Star ballot standings were released on Monday, and LA Angels Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani didn’t disappoint. Ohtani currently has 33% of the AL DH vote, 15% higher than the next-closest DH, J.D. Martinez. Ohtani should be getting this kind of love from the fans, and I applaud Angels...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward power Angels to victory on ‘Reopening Day’

ANAHEIM — The first unrestricted crowd at Angel Stadium in 627 days had plenty of reasons to scream like they hadn’t screamed since before the world changed. Shohei Ohtani pitched six strong innings and Taylor Ward sparked a late rally with a grand slam in the Angels’ 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers before an Angel Stadium crowd of 30,709.
MLBktbb.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani becomes first player to commit to Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation, announced Friday that he will participate in next month’s Home Run Derby, becoming the first player to commit to the event. Ohtani made the announcement on his Instagram account. Ohtani, ranked third in the majors with 19 homers, will join a group...
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York's LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels. The Yankees are 22-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 105 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani set for long-awaited mound appearance at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — The last time Shohei Ohtani was supposed to pitch at Yankee Stadium, in May 2018, the Angels scratched him from his mound assignment. That prompted the back page of the New York Daily News to greet the Angels and Ohtani with a derisive headline: “Say it ain’t Sho! What are you afraid of? Ohtani won’t take the mound vs. Murderer’s Row 2.0.”
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: Young arms set to lead Halos’ 2022 rotation

Chris Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) When building the 2021 starting rotation, LA Angels General Manager Perry Minasian placed a lot of emphasis on acquiring veteran talent. Bringing in the likes of Dylan Bundy, Alex Cobb and Jose Quintana, the Halos starting six skewed noticeably older than it had in years past. Unfortunately, as we all know by now, the results haven’t been too encouraging.
MLBESPN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani lead way for All-Star Game starters

Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. are heading to their first All-Star Game -- as starters. The three headline stars of 2021 dominated the second phase of fan voting at their respective positions to earn starting spots for the 91st All-Star Game scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Guerrero and Tatis were the leading vote-getters in each league, while Ohtani finished with the second-highest percentage in the American League.
MLBThe Day

Walsh slams Chapman as Angels stun Yanks after Ohtani flops

New York — Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and the Los Angeles Angels stunned the New York Yankees 11-8 in a rainy game that finished after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Shohei Ohtani’s...
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout selected as All-Star game starters

Angels stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named All-Stars on Thursday, voted by fans to be starters on the American League team. Ohtani will be the starting designated hitter. Trout was voted in as one of three outfielders, but isn’t expected to be able to play in the July 13 game at Coors Field in Denver as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 strain to his right calf.
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani no longer AL MVP favorite

Maybe Shohei Ohtani being surpassed as AL MVP favorite is just wishful thinking from BetMGM. Ohtani’s unbelievable season for the Los Angeles Angels is a problem for BetMGM. Ohtani, who opened at +1100 odds to win AL MVP, has 41.1% of tickets and 39.5% of the money on him to win the award. Ohtani has 25 homers, second in the AL, and a 2.58 ERA. We’ve never seen anything like this in the past century of Major League Baseball. Ohtani is the biggest liability BetMGM has in the AL MVP futures market. His current odds at BetMGM are +105.
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani is single short of the cycle in 6-4 win over the Rays

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, and a home run to go along with three RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, and two runs scored in an Angels' 6-4 win over the Rays. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani has now hit seven home runs over his last 10 games...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Trades they could make to upgrade the Pitching Staff

The Mariners are in a peculiar, and not enviable, situation this year. They are just above .500, and have to decide if they want to become buyers or sellers at the deadline. They could always hold (good idea), or do a mix (best idea), but what would happen if they became straight-up buyers?