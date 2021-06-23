Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains in lineup
Ohtani will bat second in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ohtani is serving as the starting pitcher in Wednesday's matchup, and the Angels will forgo the designated hitter, even with Justin Upton (back) out of the lineup. The two-way player has been hot at the plate recently, as he's hit .280 with six home runs, nine RBI, six runs, a stolen base and five walks across his last seven games as a hitter.www.cbssports.com