Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Logs sixth straight start

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Rengifo will bat leadoff and start in right field Wednesday against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Justin Upton's (back) absence from the lineup will clear the way for Rengifo to receive his second turn in as leadoff hitter in four days. Rengifo will also be making his sixth consecutive start, including his fourth in a row in right field. He's gone 5-for-20 with a home run and three RBI over that stretch, but it's unclear if that will be enough for him to maintain a regular role ahead of Juan Lagares, who looks like Rengifo's primary competition for a spot in the everyday lineup.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Juan Lagares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Giants#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Records second homer

Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Giants. Rengifo delivered a solo home run in the fifth inning to record his second home run of the season. He's seen consistent playing time since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 17, as Wednesday's start marked his sixth consecutive game in the lineup. In that span, Rengifo has gone 6-for-24 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Rengifo out of Angels' Wednesday lineup against Yankees

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Luis Rengifo is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Rengifo will head to the bench after Taylor Ward was moved to right and Juan Lagares was named Wednesday's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Rengifo has...
MLBnumberfire.com

Daz Cameron hitting sixth in Detroit's Saturday lineup against Angels

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cameron will man center field after Akil Baddoo was benched against left-hander Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Cameron to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Mike Mayers: Logs ineffective outing Thursday

Mayers failed to record an out while allowing three runs on three hits and one walk Thursday against Detroit. Mayers entered the contest in the eighth inning with Los Angeles staked to a six-run lead. He gave up a double, two singles, a walk and a run before being removed, and two more of the runners he allowed to reach base crossed the plate after his departure. The Angels went on to win the contest, so Mayers' rough outing didn't affect the final outcome, but it did lead to Raisel Iglesias needing to pitch two innings to pick up the save. Mayers entered the game having logged eight straight scoreless appearances, and he figures to continue to be used in high-leverage situations despite Thursday's implosion.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Gets second straight start

Frazier will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics. Frazier will make his second start in a row after going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs in Saturday's 7-5 win, but he still looks to be the Yankees' fourth outfielder at this stage. He'll stick in the lineup Sunday over the lefty-hitting Brett Gardner, who sits with a southpaw (Sean Manaea) on the hill for Oakland.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Sunday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torrens is getting the nod behind the plate while batting seventh in the order against Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Torrens for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting for Mets Sunday

The New York Mets listed Luis Guillorme as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Guillorme will bat eighth and cover second base, while Jose Peraza switches to third base and Jonathan Villar takes the afternoon off. Guillorme has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for...
MLBchatsports.com

Framber Valdez, Robel García lift Astros over White Sox for sixth straight win

Framber did it again! On Saturday night, the Astros captured their sixth consecutive win as they defeated the White Sox on a 7-3 score, thanks in part to another wonderful performance by Valdez. Offensively, Robel García impersonated absent Alex Bregman with a key, bases-clearing hit in the third inning to cap a rally of four runs.
BaseballQuad-Cities Times

Fast start fuels Bandits to seventh straight win

To suggest Michael Massey helped the Quad Cities River Bandits get off to a quick start Saturday isn’t an understatement. Massey had little choice, sliding under a first-inning tag attempt at home plate for an inside-the-park home run which sent Quad Cities on its way to a 6-2 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Andres Gimenez homers in sixth straight to lead Columbus Clippers to victory over Mud Hens

Previous game: Clippers 12, Mud Hens 4, Saturday at Huntington Park. Recap: Not only did Andres Gimenez extend his home run streak to six games, he also went 3-for-5 and knocked in three RBI. First baseman Trenton Brooks also homered while going 3-for-5. He had two RBI and was a triple short of the cycle. The Clippers have won 10 of their past 12 games.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Texas falls 4-2 for sixth straight defeat

ARLINGTON (AP) — Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck, Kenta Maeda earned his first win since May 3 and the Minnesota Twins beat the reeling Texas Rangers 4-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. The Rangers have lost six straight, equaling their longest skid...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Trades they could make to upgrade the Pitching Staff

The Mariners are in a peculiar, and not enviable, situation this year. They are just above .500, and have to decide if they want to become buyers or sellers at the deadline. They could always hold (good idea), or do a mix (best idea), but what would happen if they became straight-up buyers?
BasketballNWI.com

Candace Parker and Sky win sixth straight:

Parker and Sky win sixth straight: Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sky to a 92-72 win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Dana Evans (West Side) was scoreless in 5 minutes, 21 seconds of play. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013. The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense. Chicago led 25-20 in the second quarter before Parker sparked a 23-12 burst to close the half. She had nine points, six rebounds and three assists during the game-changing spurt. The former MVP, who is playing her first season in her hometown of Chicago, finished the half with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Sky opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run and never looked back.
MLBnumberfire.com

A.J. Pollock hitting sixth in Los Angeles' Thursday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Thursday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Pollock will man left field after Matt Beaty was given the night off against right-hander Zach Davies. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Arraez starting on Thursday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Indians. Arraez is getting the nod at second base while batting leadoff against Indians starter J.C. Mejia. Our models project Arraez for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.7...