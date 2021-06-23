Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Cleared for light throwing
Hernandez (quadriceps) was cleared to resume light tossing and range-of-motion work earlier this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Hernandez was placed on the 60-day injured list shortly after exiting a June 3 start against the Pirates with a severe right quadriceps strain, so he won't be eligible to return to the active roster until early August at the soonest. He'll have multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process, but the fact that Hernandez is already doing some activity is a positive sign for his recovery.www.cbssports.com