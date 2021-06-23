Cancel
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Cleared for light throwing

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Hernandez (quadriceps) was cleared to resume light tossing and range-of-motion work earlier this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Hernandez was placed on the 60-day injured list shortly after exiting a June 3 start against the Pirates with a severe right quadriceps strain, so he won't be eligible to return to the active roster until early August at the soonest. He'll have multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process, but the fact that Hernandez is already doing some activity is a positive sign for his recovery.

Severino went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 9-7 win over Houston. The catcher's biggest contribution to the game came in the ninth inning. Severino knocked in Ryan Mountcastle and ryan McKenna with a double before scoring the final run of Baltimore's five-run rally on a Ramon Urias double. Severino hasn't shown much at the dish this year with a .233/.310/.322 slash line, three home runs, 13 RBI and 18 runs scored through 200 plate appearances.