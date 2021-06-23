Royals' Danny Duffy: Reinstated prior to start
Duffy (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Yankees. Duffy hasn't started since May 12, but he'll return to game action with an undisclosed pitch count Wednesday. The southpaw didn't make any rehab appearances during his time on the injured list but checked out fine after he threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com