MLB

Royals' Danny Duffy: Reinstated prior to start

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuffy (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Yankees. Duffy hasn't started since May 12, but he'll return to game action with an undisclosed pitch count Wednesday. The southpaw didn't make any rehab appearances during his time on the injured list but checked out fine after he threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

Jackson Kowar
Danny Duffy
Kansas City Royals
New York Yankees
MLBKansas City Star

Pitcher Danny Duffy will start for the Kansas City Royals Wednesday at Yankee Stadium

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy will make his return to the Kansas City Royals’ starting rotation Wednesday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that Duffy, who went on the injured list May 17 (retroactive to May 14) with a left-forearm flexor strain, will start the second game of a three-game series in Yankee Stadium.
MLBKansas City Star

Mike Matheny defends Kansas City Royals’ ‘unconventional’ approach with Danny Duffy

Starting pitching has been a bit of a conundrum for the Kansas City Royals this season, and the solutions seem to keep getting more outside-the-box. Coming off the pandemic-shortened season with a large portion of the potential starting pitching options inexperienced and unproven, the Royals placed a large burden on starters Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and free agent Mike Minor to account for innings.
MLBfantasypros.com

Danny Duffy yields four runs in no-decision Monday

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across three 1/3 innings during Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Fantasy Impact:. Duffy was hurt by the long ball and surrendered three...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Michael King vs. Danny Duffy

Last night’s game was frustrating, wasn’t it? Fortunately, just last week, the series against the Oakland Athletics started in a similar fashion, and the Yankees still managed to squeak out a series win, so we can pump the breaks on the doom and gloom just yet. Michael King (0-3, 4.08...
MLBRoyals Review

Danny Duffy reaches ten years of service time, and can now veto any trade

The Kansas City Royals are the only professional baseball team Danny Duffy has ever played for since he was drafted as a kid out of high school in California. He signed a five-year contract extension with them back in 2017 and has told fans “bury me a Royal.”. His perseverance...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Won't start Saturday

Bubic will not start Saturday's game against the Red Sox and will be available out of the bullpen beginning Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Bubic originally lined up to take the ball Saturday, but the Royals have opted to skip him and Jackson Kowar with the club having an off day Thursday and another off day Monday. Both Bubic and Kowar will be available out of the bullpen Friday and it's not clear what the Royals are planning to do with their rotation past this weekend. Brad Keller and Mike Minor will move up to start Saturday and Sunday respectively.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Not starting Saturday

Mondesi isn't starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox. Mondesi has homered in each of his last two games, including a mammoth blast in the bottom of the third inning Friday that traveled 464 feet. Nicky Lopez will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
NFLNBC Sports

Broncos waive Max Duffy

The Broncos have made a move at punter. Denver waived Max Duffy on Thursday, per Mike Klis of KUSA. The Broncos signed Duffy late last month as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. But as Klis notes, the club already has veteran Sam Martin on the roster, and Denver signed a pair of receivers on Thursday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Danny Mendick starting at second base for Chicago on Friday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Mendick will make his 17th appearance at second base after Leury Garcia was shifted to right field and Jake Lamb was benched. numberFire's models project Mendick to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBESPN

Keller expected to start for the Royals against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (42-28, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-37, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE:. The Royals are 17-18 on their...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jarrod Dyson starting Sunday for Royals

The Kansas City Royals listed Jarrod Dyson as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dyson will bat seventh and play in left field, while Hunter Dozier drops to first base, Carlos Santana takes over at designated hitter, and Jorge Soler takes the afternoon off.
Arlington, TXYardbarker

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Kansas City Royals (33-41) at Texas Rangers (28-48) KC: RHP Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA) TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA) David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is scheduled to play back-to-back full nine innings on Saturday and Sunday for Frisco. Rehab assignment isn't quite over.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Confirmed for Tuesday's start

Manager Mike Matheny said Singer (shoulder) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. The right-hander was on a pitch count and limited to three frames in his start last Tuesday while managing some shoulder tightness, but it appears he won't miss a turn through the rotation. Singer could still face some workload limitations after throwing only 51 pitches in his previous outing.
MLBaustinnews.net

Royals aim to end Rangers' Kyle Gibson unbeaten start

The Texas Rangers hope to keep their offense rolling when they oppose the visiting Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game set Saturday afternoon. After beating the Royals 9-4 on Friday night, the Rangers have scored at least five runs in four of their past five games.
MLBFOX Sports

Keller scheduled to start for Royals at Yankees

LINE: Yankees -187, Royals +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off on Thursday. The Yankees are 20-18 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .368. The Royals...