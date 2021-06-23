Clarke Deeds, Marriages Certificates

The following marriage licenses were filed in May in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:. Joseph T. Barton, 28 of Mason, to Alexandria M. Armstrong, 29 of Mason. Jacob T. Gardner, 26 of Point Pleasant, to Aliza N. Warner, 24 of Point Pleasant. Bud A. Payne, 32 of Apple Grove, to Stacy R. Fields, 35 of Apple Grove. Colby R. Litchfield, 23 of Southside, to Samantha R. Birchfield, 22 of Southside. Andrew D. Layton, 36 of Point Pleasant, to Amber D. Riddle, 34 of Ashton. Jordan R. Cornwell, 28 of Delaware, Ohio, to Maddison R. Siders, 24 of Delaware, Ohio. Anthony P. Frederick, 54 of Racine, Ohio, to Kathy M. Marcum, 51 of Belpre, Ohio. Kody M. Swisher, 24 of Point Pleasant, to Alexis C. Crilow, 22 of Gallipolis Ferry. Brett F. Leach, 50 of Point Pleasant, to Melodie R. Polen, 47 of Point Pleasant.