Premature endorsements in 2022 Alabama races

No candidate running for mayor of Minneapolis secured enough delegates to win an endorsement from the city's DFL party. What happened: After six rounds of ranked choice ballot counting, challenger Sheila Nezhad had 53% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey's 40%. A candidate needs 60% for the endorsement. What they're saying:Nezhad declared on Twitter that her team "won the Minneapolis DFL convention." Kate Knuth, another progressive challenger who got 29% on the first round, congratulated Nezhad and tweeted that the vote totals made it clear "the people of Minneapolis refuse to accept the status quo."Frey noted that he got the most votes on the first ballot (36%). "By earning the most first-choice votes among delegates, we demonstrated our campaign's broad support across all ages and neighborhoods in the city," he said in a statement.What's ahead: All three candidates are staying in the race and will square off in November's general election.