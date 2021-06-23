Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, AL

Jack’s Restaurants for Clarke County

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Jack’s Restaurant in Jackson is going up. The fast food eatery will be on Highway 43 across from Walmart, just south of the Social Security office. A Jack’s is also being built on Highway 43 in Thomasville. Work was started before the Jackson store. Jack’s is an Alabama-based company that dates to 1960. The company expanded in the early years — Jack’s was the first chain fast food restaurant in Jackson in the 1970s, located in the vicinity where McDonald’s is today. But the chain pulled back and closed stores. Now, it is expanding again with a number of new stores having opened in recent years or under construction.

www.southalabamian.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
City
Jackson, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Jackson, AL
Government
County
Clarke County, AL
City
Jack, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
New Jack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Jack S Restaurants#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Attorney General Garland pauses federal executions

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday issued a memorandum that imposes a moratorium on federal executions. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely," Garland said in a statement. "That obligation has special force in capital cases."
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...