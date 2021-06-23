Jack’s Restaurants for Clarke County

The new Jack’s Restaurant in Jackson is going up. The fast food eatery will be on Highway 43 across from Walmart, just south of the Social Security office. A Jack’s is also being built on Highway 43 in Thomasville. Work was started before the Jackson store. Jack’s is an Alabama-based company that dates to 1960. The company expanded in the early years — Jack’s was the first chain fast food restaurant in Jackson in the 1970s, located in the vicinity where McDonald’s is today. But the chain pulled back and closed stores. Now, it is expanding again with a number of new stores having opened in recent years or under construction.