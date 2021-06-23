Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 9 days ago

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 916.35 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

www.sharecast.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Stock Exchange#Company Secretary#Net Asset Value#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 02 July 2021, it purchased 71,734 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 263.23 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 2...
Financial ReportsShareCast

BH Global Limited - Conversion of Securities (May 2021)

BH Global Limited (the "Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555) (Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5) Following the publication on 25 June 2021 of the final month-end net asset values for...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc (AIM: BIDS), the native in-game advertising group, announces that, further to the Company's announcement this morning in relation to its proposed Fundraise, it has now published a circular (incorporating a notice convening a general meeting) on its website www.bidstack.com. The Circular will also be posted to shareholders today.
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Watchstone Grp (WTG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Polygon Global Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. Name.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BioSig Technologies Raises $10M Via Equity Issued At $4/Share

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $4.00 per share, representing a discount of 8% from the last close price of $4.35 on Thursday. The gross proceeds will be approximately $10 million, or roughly $11.5 million, if the underwriter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,100.5 days.
Businessdallassun.com

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Voluntary Liquidation. FTSE Russell notes the proposed voluntary liquidation of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, BTLJYS4, FTSE SmallCap Index) whereby, subject to shareholder approval, the listing of the company's shares on the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled. The appointed liquidators will subsequently work with Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust to realise the remaining investments and distribute proceeds to shareholders, which could take some time to complete.
StocksLife Style Extra

Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV. The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:. Share Class Description. ISIN. JPM...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys £544.50 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £544.50 ($711.39). Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):. On...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 38,403 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 30 June 2021 at a price of 98.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV. These shares were issued to those investors who, in accordance with the adviser charging terms...
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 30 June 2021, it bought back 96,452 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.083% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 968.8685 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Sound Energy (SOU)

("Sound Energy" or the "Company") Sound Energy, the Moroccan focused upstream gas company, announces, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information as at 30 June 2021. Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") 1,468,551,297. 1. 1,468,551,297. No Ordinary Shares are held in...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED June 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 200,000 Euro shares in June 2021.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at June 30, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 9,430,472 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.