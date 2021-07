BISMARCK — A group of conservative activists and lawmakers has set its sights on cementing term limits for North Dakota legislators and governors in the state Constitution. A 42-member sponsoring committee led by District 38 GOP Chairman Jared Hendrix, of Minot, submitted a petition to Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Thursday, July 1, detailing a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would cap the governor and legislators at eight years of service, though lawmakers could serve up to eight years each in the House of Representatives and the Senate.