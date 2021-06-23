Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The USDA has invested $629,000 to improve rural community facilities and essential services in 5 communities

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlpQD_0adGMMuW00

The USDA has invested $629,000 to improve rural community facilities and essential services in 5 communities.

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting

State Director for New York Brian Murray today announced that USDA Rural Development is investing $629,000 in loan and grant funding throughout five rural New York communities in order to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services. This is part of a national announcement where USDA is investing $185 million across 32 states. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” Murray said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

USDA is investing in 233 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Of these, 74 awards, totaling $4 million, will help communities with their long-term recovery efforts following natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. The Department is making investments in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Below are examples of today’s investments in New York:

Town of Fowler: This Rural Development investment of $190,000 in loan and $30,000 in grant will be used to purchase a plow truck. This new plow truck will replace a 2000 model year plow truck which has become unreliable and is at the end of its useful life. The new truck will serve the Town of Fowler and help maintain the town roads and highways to keep more than 2,200 residents safe.

Village of West Winfield: This Rural Development investment of $40,000 in loan and $20,000 in grant will be used to purchase a new 2021 Ford F-550 dump plow truck for the Village of West Winfield in Herkimer County, NY. This new plow truck will help maintain the village streets to keep the 826 residents safe and replace its unreliable 2009 plow truck.

Village of Celoron: This Rural Development investment of $54,000 in loan and $50,000 in grant will be used to purchase a 2021 John Deere backhoe with attachments. The new backhoe will help maintain the village roads and sidewalks to keep more than 1,100 residents safe.

Village of Bolivar: This Rural Development investment of $115,000 in loan and $40,000 in grant will be used to finance the purchase of a 2021 truck with salt dog spreader, snowplow and dump body, and Case 580SN backhoe. This snowplow truck will replace the unreliable 2017 truck and will serve the Village of Bolivar, NY in providing safe and properly maintained streets for more than 1,000 residents.

Village of Camillus: This Rural Development investment of $70,000 in loan and $20,000 in grant will be used to purchase a plow truck along with an attached snowplow and salt spreader. This new plow truck will replace the village’s unreliable 2006 model year plow truck. The new truck will help maintain the roads and highways to keep more than 1,200 residents safe. In addition to sanding and plowing the streets in winter, the new truck will also be used as a general work vehicle to assist with assorted debris pickup and hauling various equipment.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#State#Usda Rural Development#Grant Program#Department#Community Facilities#Native American#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
USDA
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
Related
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Proud to serve: M.U.D. employees deliver life-essential services to the community

We often take for granted the precious resource that flows from our faucets — safe and reliable drinking water. Over the past year, this resource has been more important than ever to deliver vital services to the community and help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic through increased hand washing and other hygienic practices. According to its annual water quality report, Metropolitan Utilities District water continues to meet or exceed all state and federal standards for drinking water.
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Broadband program signup to help rural communities

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University agricultural economics professor Brian Whitacre’s studies in recent years have focused on the value of broadband connectivity to rural communities. Last year brought that research into stark contrast. Parts of Oklahoma were Parts of Oklahoma were already at a significant economic disadvantage compared with the rest of the country and falling farther…
PoliticsGreensburg Daily News

Historic investment in infrastructure for stronger communities

Whether commuting to and from work or heading to the grocery store, roads play an important role in our daily lives. Sound infrastructure is also crucial for a strong, vibrant economy, and future growth and opportunities. After more than a decade of planning, the state will be investing nearly $200 million in Ind. 101, which could lead to significant job creation and boost development in Southeast Indiana.
Agriculturenolangroupmedia.com

USDA Launches Grant Program to Help Expand Regional Economies and Create High-Wage Jobs in Distressed Rural Communities

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal today unveiled a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Public forum will consider improving digital resources in rural communities

INDIANA — Purdue University, in partnership with the Future of Tech Commission, will host a virtual public forum on Wednesday for discussion on improving access to digital resources for rural communities. The public is invited to join the session, which will inform a set of recommendations on sustainable, inclusive and bipartisan tech policies to be presented to the White House.
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

USDA Rural Development invests $1.4M in fire and safety equipment for D-F

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced that USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states. The investments will benefit three million rural residents. The town of Dover-Foxcroft will receive funding in the amount of $1.4 million to purchase fire and safety equipment.
Dougherty County, GAWALB 10

RISE grants to jump start rural communities’ economy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new federal grant is giving out millions to rural communities. Those communities have to have at least a 20 percent poverty rate to qualify. Dougherty County more than qualifies with over 27% of its people living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. RISE...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

2 local organizations awarded grants for projects in rural communities

Two local Iowa organizations are receiving state funding to go towards projects in rural communities. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Jackson County Economic Alliance were among 17 recipients of funds from the Rural Innovation Grant Program, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office and Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

State officials release plan to assist Louisiana's rural communities

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday The Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization had released its Strategic Plan Report. In a news release, the governor's office said the council was established by executive order in February of 2020. Its purpose was to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.
AgricultureAG Week

USDA invests in grants to increase capacity at meat and poultry inspection operations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program. Eligible meat and poultry slaughter and processing facilities include commercial businesses, cooperatives, and tribal enterprises. “We are building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for small and midsized...
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Iowa communities, cities receive USDA grants

(The Center Square) – Four cities, two medical centers, a school district, and a cultural center in Iowa are among the recipients of $185 million in rural development investment grants, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced June 23. The city of Sabula was the Iowa community receiving the...
Economyksfr.org

USDA Grant Program Aims to Grow New Mexico's Rural Communities

New Mexico’s Department of Agriculture's Rural Development office has launched a new grant program that offers opportunities for economic growth for rural New Mexicans. The grant application process opened earlier this week. Rural communities are now eligible for a new grant program, - Rural Innovation Stronger Economy or RISE -...
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

It’s time corporate America supported rural communities by funding college

Now is the time when students either celebrate their graduation or sign up for the upcoming college year. Both events represent major milestones in their lives and careers. Yet the number of students to attend college, particularly in rural America, has been in decline for more than a decade. And this past year, new enrollment numbers fell sharply, with far too many people being unable to cover the cost of college tuition to blame.
Charleston, WVHerald-Dispatch

Community Navigator Program offers services

CHARLESTON – Legal Aid of WV now has four Community Navigators who can assist low-income West Virginians, particularly those who lost jobs due to COVID-19, with completing forms, reviewing applications and processing requests, according to a news release. Community Navigators will work with clients through Aug. 20 and can help with:
Seattle Times

Remote work: Impact on rural communities

An unintended consequence of Amazon, Microsoft and other big-city employers’ remote work policies is a shift in housing affordability in rural Washington. Please immediately recall workers to offices. Alternately, peg worker pay to the rural county of their new residence. Having a whole new class of rural residents whose pay...
AgricultureHavre Daily News

USDA invites applications to help disadvantaged groups strengthen capacity

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is seeking applications for grants under the Socially-Disadvantaged Groups Grant program. The purpose of this program is to provide technical assistance to socially-disadvantaged groups in rural areas. Eligible applicants include cooperatives, groups of cooperatives and cooperative development centers with a majority of its board of directors or governing board comprised of individuals who are members of socially disadvantaged groups. A socially-disadvantaged group is one whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of a group and without regard to their individual qualities.
Kansas StateWIBW

USDA to send over $4 million to rural Kansas cities to maintain essential services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four cities in Kansas will receive over $4 million to help maintain and repair essential services and utilities. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says over $4 million in USDA Rural Development grants and low-interest loans have been awarded to the cities of Alma, Spearville, Altamont and Humboldt to maintain and repair essential services and utilities.