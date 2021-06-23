The USDA has invested $629,000 to improve rural community facilities and essential services in 5 communities.

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting

State Director for New York Brian Murray today announced that USDA Rural Development is investing $629,000 in loan and grant funding throughout five rural New York communities in order to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services. This is part of a national announcement where USDA is investing $185 million across 32 states. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” Murray said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

USDA is investing in 233 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Of these, 74 awards, totaling $4 million, will help communities with their long-term recovery efforts following natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. The Department is making investments in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Below are examples of today’s investments in New York:

Town of Fowler: This Rural Development investment of $190,000 in loan and $30,000 in grant will be used to purchase a plow truck. This new plow truck will replace a 2000 model year plow truck which has become unreliable and is at the end of its useful life. The new truck will serve the Town of Fowler and help maintain the town roads and highways to keep more than 2,200 residents safe.

Village of West Winfield: This Rural Development investment of $40,000 in loan and $20,000 in grant will be used to purchase a new 2021 Ford F-550 dump plow truck for the Village of West Winfield in Herkimer County, NY. This new plow truck will help maintain the village streets to keep the 826 residents safe and replace its unreliable 2009 plow truck.

Village of Celoron: This Rural Development investment of $54,000 in loan and $50,000 in grant will be used to purchase a 2021 John Deere backhoe with attachments. The new backhoe will help maintain the village roads and sidewalks to keep more than 1,100 residents safe.

Village of Bolivar: This Rural Development investment of $115,000 in loan and $40,000 in grant will be used to finance the purchase of a 2021 truck with salt dog spreader, snowplow and dump body, and Case 580SN backhoe. This snowplow truck will replace the unreliable 2017 truck and will serve the Village of Bolivar, NY in providing safe and properly maintained streets for more than 1,000 residents.

Village of Camillus: This Rural Development investment of $70,000 in loan and $20,000 in grant will be used to purchase a plow truck along with an attached snowplow and salt spreader. This new plow truck will replace the village’s unreliable 2006 model year plow truck. The new truck will help maintain the roads and highways to keep more than 1,200 residents safe. In addition to sanding and plowing the streets in winter, the new truck will also be used as a general work vehicle to assist with assorted debris pickup and hauling various equipment.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

