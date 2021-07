Pam Henry is thrilled to properly celebrate new recreation openings once again. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department held the grand opening of the Citrus Grove Recreation Area complete with a ribbon-cutting featuring the giant scissors on Thursday morning. “It’s so nice to be able to be out here and see people coming to explore the new facilities and see all the wonderful new amenities,” said Henry, recreation manager for lifestyle, parks and public relations. Several recreation facilities that opened since the start of the pandemic last March had soft openings or virtual events rather than public ribbon-cuttings.