Aurelius fire department is one of 48 departments to be awarded with grain entrapment rescue gear and training

48 fire departments across the country have been awarded with grain rescue tubes and training, Aurelius being one of them.

Nationwide insurance stated in a news release that they have awarded 200 rescue tubes to first responders in order to help prevent grain entrapment deaths through their Grain Bin Safety campaign since 2014.

Nationwide’s president of Agribusiness, Brad Liggett, stated that a simple mistake and a few seconds can lead to a person becoming completely entrapped in a grain bin. On top of that, the lack of access to equipment for rescuers adds to the potential of death occurring.

The equipment will be delivered to winning fire departments throughout 2021 by NECAS, based out of Peosta, IA, and bring grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes for trainings. Training sessions will be both in a classroom setting as well as practicing rescue simulations with entrapment tools that are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and designed to hold 100 bushels of grain a piece.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)