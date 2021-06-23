Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moravia, NY

Cortland man charged with rape after incident in Moravia

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPhiN_0adGM0Zn00

Sheriff Brian Schenck reports the arrest of a Cortland man on a felony rape charge after an incident in the town of Moravia.

On Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. deputies responded to a reported rape that had just occurred at a location in Moravia.

After further investigation, Jordan Smith, 22, of Cortland was identified but fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Smith was later located and taken into custody. The Cortland Police Department assisted with apprehending him.

Smith was charged with first-degree rape and held on $15,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Joshua Blanchard at 315-253-3902.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moravia, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Det#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
iPad
Related
Corning, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested for multiple charges in Corning

Corning Police Department responded to a call around 10:50 p.m. in response to a domestic incident on June 28th. After locating the victim and investigating, the suspect, Chad Gardner, 34 of Erwin, could not be located. On June 29th police responded to another domestic incident involving the suspect and upon...