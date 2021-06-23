Cortland man charged with rape after incident in Moravia

Sheriff Brian Schenck reports the arrest of a Cortland man on a felony rape charge after an incident in the town of Moravia.

On Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. deputies responded to a reported rape that had just occurred at a location in Moravia.

After further investigation, Jordan Smith, 22, of Cortland was identified but fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Smith was later located and taken into custody. The Cortland Police Department assisted with apprehending him.

Smith was charged with first-degree rape and held on $15,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Joshua Blanchard at 315-253-3902.

