JHS welcomes new assistant coaches

The Jackson High School has hired three new assistant football coaches in the last few weeks. All three come highly recommended according to Jackson Head Football Coach Cody Flournoy. Although each had the opportunity for other positions, they chose JHS according to Coach Flournoy. They are Jason Boyles from Russell County High School, John Sheffield and Aerik Davis, both from Washington County High School. “They will be a big asset to the Aggie football program and may help in other sports also,” said Coach Flournoy. “Most people remember Coach Davis as a standout football and baseball player at Leroy High School. We are pleased to have all of them on board.”