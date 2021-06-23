High School Cheerleader's Profane Social Media Rant Is Protected Free Speech, Says SCOTUS

On Friday morning, The View co-host Sara Haines found herself alone in a corner with Justice Clarence Thomas, the lone dissenting vote in a Supreme Court ruling that held up a high school cheerleader's right to curse online. Like Thomas, Haines disagreed with the ruling, and she argued that the teen violated her team's "Code of Conduct" and thus deserved to be suspended for posting a profanity-laced caption on Snapchat. "My parents never would have defended anything I did when behavior included language like this," she said. "It's a reflection of your parents, your schools, and everything else."