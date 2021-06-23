Cancel
High School Cheerleader's Profane Social Media Rant Is Protected Free Speech, Says SCOTUS

By Damon Root
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 today that a Pennsylvania public school district violated the First Amendment when it punished a high school freshman for posting a profane, off-campus rant on the social media site Snapchat about her failure to make the varsity cheerleading squad. "It might be tempting to dismiss [the cheerleader's] words as unworthy of…robust First Amendment protections," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority. "But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary."

