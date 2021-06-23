Ensign Martine Montgomery graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in New London, CT on May 3, 2021. ENS Montgomery completed seventeen weeks of intensive academic, physical and leadership training resulting in her assignment as a deck watch officer on the Coast Guard Cutter, KIMBALL, in Honolulu, HI. While in training, ENS Montgomery was appointed the coveted position of Platoon Commander while training on the historic sailing vessel CGC EAGLE and was honored with her selection by her peers as the Platoon’s Honor Executive Officer in the final stages of the program.