Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Juanita K. Smith Faith

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 9 days ago

Juanita K. Smith Faith, 84, passed away at her home in Eight Mile, surrounded by her family. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church in Eight Mile. Survivors include her four daughters, Igatherine (Lester) Taylor of Lucedale, Miss., Sherran (Emmett) Mulvehill of Jackson, Ramona (Dale) Turner of Deer Park and Sandra Beech of St. Stephens; two sons, Major Lamar Faith Jr. of Mobile and Matthew Wayne Faith of Eight Mile; grandchildren, Wade Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Jason Taylor, Dwayne Turner and Justin Turner; great-grandchildren, Owen Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Naomi Taylor, Jarrett Turner, Trenton Turner and Camilla Turner; and great- great- grandchild, Nathaniel Taylor.

www.southalabamian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Taylor
Person
Owen Taylor
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Park#First Baptist Church#St Stephens Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Harlan, KYharlanenterprise.net

Juanita Middleton, 91

Juanita Middleton, 91, of Verda, died June 16, 2021. Services by Evarts Funeral Home. Jennifer Ball, 69, of Harlan, died June 14, 2021. Services by Henson and Rich Funeral Home.
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Jackson 10U All-Stars

The Jackson 10U Softball All-Star team members are, back row (L-R) Coach Brannon Wilson, Bella Anderson, Cyanee Roberts, Haylie West, Coach Ben Stubblefield, Madison Smith, Zoie Anderson, Kaitlyn Hunt, Coach Davey Moseley and Kata Stubblefield; front (L-R): Coach Cindy Wilson, Kailyn Moseley, Ensley Motes, Charlotte Clark, Lila Grace Wilson, Caroline Neal, Aubrianna Autrey and Allie Baugh. Their season came to […]