Juanita K. Smith Faith, 84, passed away at her home in Eight Mile, surrounded by her family. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church in Eight Mile. Survivors include her four daughters, Igatherine (Lester) Taylor of Lucedale, Miss., Sherran (Emmett) Mulvehill of Jackson, Ramona (Dale) Turner of Deer Park and Sandra Beech of St. Stephens; two sons, Major Lamar Faith Jr. of Mobile and Matthew Wayne Faith of Eight Mile; grandchildren, Wade Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Jason Taylor, Dwayne Turner and Justin Turner; great-grandchildren, Owen Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Naomi Taylor, Jarrett Turner, Trenton Turner and Camilla Turner; and great- great- grandchild, Nathaniel Taylor.